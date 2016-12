OECD Ministerial Meeting on the Digital Economy: Innovation, Growth and Social Prosperity, Cancún, Mexico, 21-23 June 2016.

Openness, jobs and skills, connectivity, trust: Ministers and stakeholders from around the world meet this week 21-23 June to address these four key policy areas that are fundamental for the growth of the digital economy. Read our spotlight at www.oecdobserver.org/digitaleconomy2016

Visit www.oecd.org/cancun2016



Forums, conferences and workshops take place at the OECD throughout the year. For more

upcoming events, go to: www.oecd.org/newsroom/upcomingevents

©OECD Yearbook 2016