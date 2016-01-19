Africa’s blue economy

Read more.
©OECD Observer September 2016
Visit http://oecd-development-matters.org.
The world’s oceans, seas and rivers are a major source of wealth, creating trillions of dollars’ worth in goods and services as well as employing billions of people. […] Yet Africa’s blue potential remains untapped.
Read more.
©OECD Observer September 2016
Visit http://oecd-development-matters.org.
|
Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :
To receive your exclusive paper editions delivered to you directly
NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors
and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.
All rights reserved. OECD 2016
Follow us