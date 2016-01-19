Korean-African trade techs up

Korean trade with Africa has more than quadrupled since the late 1990s.

With imports and exports totalling US$26.5 in 2014, Korea is one of the fastest emerging trade partners of the continent over the last decade. By contrast with other “newcomers” like China, India or Brazil, exports to the continent tend to dominate. Until 2011, Korea’s exports to Africa have increased more than 2.5 times faster than its imports from the continent. Three-quarters of the Korean exports are composed of electronic and electro-appliances equipment, phones and transport equipment, compared with less than half of exports in the case of China, for instance. Korea has thus become an important source of equipment and technology, both for African consumers and companies.

Bakary Traoré, OECD Development Centre

©OECD Observer September 2016




Economic data

GDP: +0.5% Q3 2016
Employment rate: 66.9% Q2 2016
Annual inflation: 1.4% October 2016
Trade: -0.1% exp, -0.6% imp, T3 2016
Unemployment: 6.228% Oct 2016
LOOKING AHEAD: The outlook, to judge by factory order books, building permits, long-term interest rates and other "leading" indicators that point to future activity remains modest at best. Click curve to find out more country trends.
Updated: 19 December 2016

