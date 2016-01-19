Korean-African trade techs up

With imports and exports totalling US$26.5 in 2014, Korea is one of the fastest emerging trade partners of the continent over the last decade. By contrast with other “newcomers” like China, India or Brazil, exports to the continent tend to dominate. Until 2011, Korea’s exports to Africa have increased more than 2.5 times faster than its imports from the continent. Three-quarters of the Korean exports are composed of electronic and electro-appliances equipment, phones and transport equipment, compared with less than half of exports in the case of China, for instance. Korea has thus become an important source of equipment and technology, both for African consumers and companies.

Bakary Traoré, OECD Development Centre

©OECD Observer September 2016