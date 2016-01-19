Shimon Peres, former president and prime minister of Israel, and laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Tel Aviv on 28 September 2016, aged 93. As president, Mr Peres paid a memorable visit to the OECD on 8 March 2013. As well as meeting with the OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, Mr Peres was scheduled to deliver a keynote address to an audience of policymakers, diplomats, business, labour and civil society personalities, academics, media and OECD staff. What actually unfolded was a conversation, as Mr Peres shared his insightful thoughts, concerns and, above all, his hopes for the future with a packed and quite entranced audience. As world leaders gather in Israel for the funeral of Mr Peres, we post this video as our small tribute to a remarkable human being. OECD Observer





Click to watch video

©OECD Observer September 2016