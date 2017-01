To receive your exclusive paper editions delivered to you directly

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :

This article on the OECD Recommendation on Health Data Governance to be published Tuesday 17 January from 14:00 Paris time during the OECD Health Care Ministerial Meeting

NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors

and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.

All rights reserved. OECD 2017