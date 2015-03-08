Designing value-based health systems for patients: The example of pain control and palliative care

Felicia M Knaul, Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences at the Miller School of Medicine, and Director, Miami Institute for the Americas, and Afsan Bhadelia, Visiting Scientist, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Health systems strengthening efforts have focused on enhancing performance without significant attention to what value means to the ultimate users of the system–patients. Generating metrics that can better drive health systems in a manner that places patients at the core is an ethical, health and economic imperative. In fact, measures that comprehensively assess patient experiences, preferences and outcomes, can improve accuracy in priority-setting and promote the delivery of value-based care.

Take palliative and end-of-life care, for example. The value of alleviating health-related suffering is not fully captured in outcome measures that consider only if a patient dies, if they become more productive, or the extent to which they are cured of ailments. This skews priority setting in ways that should be obvious to anyone who has been a patient. How much would you value or be willing to pay for having a tooth extraction with instead of without medication to dull the pain? Or if your child´s broken arm has to be set, are you willing to consider an option where she experiences severe pain even if this does not change the ultimate outcome of the break? Imagine waking up after a mastectomy–without pain medication–and trying to breathe. Or, consider a loved one dying of cancer that has metastasised to the bone, is it imaginable that they would live their last days without morphine?

Denying pain medication in these circumstances does not change the health outcome for the patient–they die–but it does radically improve the patient’s and family’s experience of suffering, and their quality of life.  The trouble is, most outcome metrics would provide no value for these interventions.

Addressing health-related suffering can have positive externalities, including in non-health areas. But  these are also seldom measured or accrued in considering the full benefits–or positive outcomes–of a health intervention. Alleviating suffering at end-of-life eases the burden on the caretaker and family as well as on the patient and can help prevent complicated grief and ease the bereavement process. Moreover, these interventions are not gender neutral but rather proactively support women, who are often the primary caretakers.

A knowledge gap currently exists due to limited data collected from patients with poor outcomes because such patients die and there is a shorter window to capture relevant information. Advocacy efforts to inform change are blunted by the truncated sample of patients from whom data is available. A full accounting of benefits–the positive outcomes–to patients and people can dramatically change the cost-effectiveness calculation around a health intervention. This manner of approaching health systems is in line with a diagonal approach–using disease-specific interventions to drive through systemic changes.

This approach is pro-poor, which is valuable because the  voice of poor patients is rarely heard and concern for them is not at the forefront of systems policy and planning.

Anecdote cannot be effectively projected to policy. Rather, systematic measurement of patient and person value around health care is a tool that is much needed to promote evidence-based advocacy and better experiences of care for everyone.

References and links

Knaul FM, Horton R, et al. “Closing the divide: The Harvard Global Equity Initiative–Lancet Commission on Global Access to Pain Control and Palliative Care. The Lancet. March 8, 2015. Available at: http://bit.ly/1D0j2Mm

Knaul FM. Closing the Global Pain Divide. Huffington Post Blog, Sept 25, 2013. Available at: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/felicia-m-knaul/closing-the-global-pain-divide_b_3963838.html

Visit feliciaknaul.blogspot.mx

©OECD Observer No 309 Q1 2017




Economic data

GDP: +0.45% Q3 2016
Employment rate: 67% Q3 2016
Annual inflation: 1.4% Nov 2016
Trade: -0.1% exp, -0.6% imp, Q3 2016
Unemployment: 6.192% Nov 2016
LOOKING AHEAD: The outlook, to judge by factory order books, building permits, long-term interest rates and other "leading" indicators that point to future activity remains modest at best. Click curve to find out more country trends.
Updated: 16 January 2017

E-Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :

Twitter feed

Suscribe now

<b>Subscribe now!</b>

To receive your exclusive paper editions delivered to you directly


Online edition
Previous editions

Don't miss

  • Africa's cities at the forefront of progress: Africa is urbanising at a historically rapid pace coupled with an unprecedented demographic boom. By 2050, about 56% of Africans are expected to live in cities. This poses major policy challenges, but make no mistake: Africa’s cities and towns are engines of progress that, if harnessed correctly, can fuel the entire continent’s sustainable development.
  • “Nizip” refugee camp visit
    July 2016: OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría visits the “Nizip” refugee camp, situated between Gaziantep and the Turkish-Syrian border, accompanied by Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek. The camp accommodates a small number of the 2.75 million Syrians currently registered in Turkey, mostly outside the camps. In his tour of the camp, Mr Gurría visits a school, speaks with refugees and gives a short interview.
  • OECD Observer i-Sheet Series: OECD Observer i-Sheets are smart contents pages on major issues and events. Use them to find current or recent articles, video, books and working papers. To browse on paper and read on line, or simply download.
  • Queen Maxima of the Netherlands gives a speech next to Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (not pictured) during the International Forum of Financial Inclusion at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 21, 2016.
  • How sustainable is the ocean as a source of economic development? The Ocean Economy in 2030 examines the risks and uncertainties surrounding the future development of ocean industries, the innovations required in science and technology to support their progress, their potential contribution to green growth and some of the implications for ocean management.
  • OECD Environment Director Simon Upton presented a talk at Imperial College London on 21 April 2016. With the world awash in surplus oil and prices languishing around US$40 per barrel, how can governments step up efforts to transform the world’s energy systems in line with the Paris Agreement?
  • The OECD Gender Initiative examines existing barriers to gender equality in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. The gender portal monitors the progress made by governments to promote gender equality in both OECD and non-OECD countries and provides good practices based on analytical tools and reliable data.
  • Once migrants reach Europe, countries face integration challenge: OECD's Thomas Liebig speaks to NPR's Audie Cornish.

  • Message from the International Space Station to COP21

  • The carbon clock is ticking: OECD’s Gurría on CNBC

  • If we want to reach zero net emissions by the end of the century, we must align our policies for a low-carbon economy, put a price on carbon everywhere, spend less subsidising fossil fuels and invest more in clean energy. OECD at #COP21 – OECD statement for #COP21
  • They are green and local --It’s a new generation of entrepreneurs in Kenya with big dreams of sustainable energy and the drive to see their innovative technologies throughout Africa. blogs.worldbank.org
  • Pole to Paris Project
  • In order to face global warming, Asia needs at least $40 billion per year, derived from both the public and private sector. Read how to bridge the climate financing gap on the Asian Bank of Development's website.
  • How can cities fight climate change?
    Discover projects in Denmark, Canada, Australia, Japan and Mexico.
  • Is technological progress slowing down? Is it speeding up? At the OECD, we believe the research from our Future of ‪Productivity‬ project helps to resolve this paradox.
  • Is inequality bad for growth? That redistribution boosts economies is not established by the evidence says FT economics editor Chris Giles. Read more on www.ft.com.
  • Interested in a career in Paris at the OECD? The OECD is a major international organisation, with a mission to build better policies for better lives. With our hub based in one of the world's global cities and offices across continents, find out more at www.oecd.org/careers .

Most Popular Articles

OECD Insights Blog

NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors
and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.

All rights reserved. OECD 2017