March on gender: Public events

©OECD Observer March 2017
Business, finance and gender will be the focus of a special OECD conference marking International Women’s Day 8 March 2017. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada will give an opening address. Live Webcast from 2pm (14:00) CET. On 10 March another conference, Gender Equality before the Law, will probe legal issues and rights for women and girls.
©OECD Observer March 2017
