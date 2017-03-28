Going for inclusiveness and productivity

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of policy reforms that can be packaged together to drive long-term growth, competitiveness and jobs. It reveals an uptick in policymaker attention to reforms to lift employment, particularly measures aimed at helping women, young people and low-skilled workers enter and thrive in the labour market, and these have delivered results. However, the report detects a worrisome slowdown in reforms that influence labour productivity, such as those in education and innovation policy, which is of particular concern in light of the persistent and widespread decline in productivity growth, which is the key to boost wages and living standards.

©OECD Observer No 309 Q1 2017