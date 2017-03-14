Growth-oriented policy agenda should benefit all workers and households

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of policy reforms that can be packaged together to drive long-term growth, competitiveness and jobs.
Visit www.oecd.org/economy/goingforgrowth.htm
Read media release.
©OECD Observer March 2017
Inclusiveness should be a prime objective of growth-oriented policies, alongside productivity and employment, says this year’s Going for Growth report.
The report provides a comprehensive assessment of policy reforms that can be packaged together to drive long-term growth, competitiveness and jobs.
Visit www.oecd.org/economy/goingforgrowth.htm
Read media release.
©OECD Observer March 2017
|
Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :
To receive your exclusive paper editions delivered to you directly
NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors
and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.
All rights reserved. OECD 2017
Follow us