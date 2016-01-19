OECD Observer crossword Q1 2017

Try our latest OECD Observer crossword.

Across

1 Lasting a long time, as diseases 5 National economic stat, for short 7 African capital 8 Exhaust, as resources 9 Antonio Guterres is the head of this international body now 10 There are 12 of this shape on the Euro coins 11 Organ with chambers 14 Parisian friend 16 Addressed, as a problem 18 Internet program, briefly 19 Vital quality in a professional doctor 24 Call from the fields 25 Healthcare should be patient ____

Down

1 Treatment of patients 2 Type of surgery carried out by a machine 3 Free of additives 4 Type of disease still the highest cause of death in most OECD countries 5 Home of the Alhambra 6 Poe's tool but not John Grisham's! 11 Shrouded 12 Of current interest 13 "The boot of Europe" 15 Average 17 Collection of useful items 20 Visit 21 Have dinner say 22 Third in a line of kings 23 It includes England, Scotland and Wales

©OECD Observer No 309 Q1 2017




Economic data

GDP: +0.66% Q4 2016
Employment rate: 67.2% Q4 2016
Annual inflation: 2.5% Feb 2017
Trade: +1.5% exp, +0.8% imp, Q4 2016
Unemployment: 6.083% Feb 2017
LOOKING AHEAD: The outlook, to judge by factory order books, building permits, long-term interest rates and other "leading" indicators that point to future activity remains modest at best. Click curve to find out more country trends.
Updated: 18 April 2017

NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors
and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.

All rights reserved. OECD 2017