Happy 60th anniversary to the EU

OECD Observer

Today 25 March 2017 marks the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, the agreement that laid the ground for today's European Union, in which people, goods, services and capital can move freely among member states. The European Commission has been involved in the work of our organisation and its different bodies since the OECD began in 1961, thanks to a protocol to the OECD Convention. Both institutions share common values and aims, including promoting peaceful international co-operation, respect of human dignity, liberty, democracy and equality among our countries and people.