Taxing wages: how taxes affect the disposable income of workers and wage costs of employers in OECD countries

Dominique Paturot, OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration

Every worker and employer is directly affected by taxes on wages. Taxation is one of the principal ways we finance public services. It also helps us achieve important social objectives, such as redistributing wealth to address inequalities. But as the OECD’s annual Taxing Wages points out, tax policies on labour income may have an impact on individuals’ behaviour  with respect to the labour market or their consumption habits. 

Comparing the labour income taxes people actually pay among OECD countries, in particular, net personal average tax rates for single individuals and families with children, shows how taxes impact household disposable income. This can help policymakers adjust policy incentives, for instance, for people to enter the workforce or work more hours.

A worker’s gross wage is reduced by personal income taxes as well as social security contributions paid to the government to finance the likes of healthcare, unemployment benefits, pensions and other social insurance schemes. The amount of deductions differs depending on such factors as family composition, working situation and income level. A worker’s net disposable income comprises the remainder of their wage plus any cash transfers the state pays out.

In Taxing Wages, we calculate the disposable incomes of eight household types across OECD countries, including the combined impact of personal income taxes, social security contributions, and family benefits. The report places most emphasis on a single worker with average earnings and a one-earner couple at the same level of earnings with two children.

Among OECD countries, Belgium has the highest net personal average tax rate for a single worker with average earnings: 40.7%, in 2016. This means that the disposable income of the average worker in Belgium is the remaining 59.3% of their gross wage. At the other extreme, Chile has the lowest net personal average tax rate, at 7%. Thus, a single average worker in Chile takes home 93% of their gross wage.

For a one-earner couple with average earnings and two children, the net personal average tax rate is highest in Denmark (25.5%). There, the disposable household income after tax, including family benefits, comes to 74.5% of the gross wage. The lowest is in Ireland (-1.6%), where the rate is negative due to the total amount of family benefits exceeding total personal income tax  and employee social security payments. As a result, the disposable income of Irish one-earner couples with two children earning an average wage is higher than their gross wage.

Tax wedge

One important question, not least from a competitiveness view point, is how taxes affect the overall cost of hiring a worker. This means looking not just at taxes paid by workers, but the additional deductions employers have to pay as well, usually as social security contributions and payroll taxes. The sum of all this is the tax wedge, which is the difference between the employer’s cost of hiring a worker and the worker’s net disposable income. It includes personal income tax and social security contributions paid by the employee and the employer (including payroll taxes) net of family benefits. The tax wedge can be quite a high percentage of labour costs, and therefore clearly has a bearing on the hiring decisions of firms.

The OECD’s average tax wedge was 36% of labour costs in 2016 for a single average worker. The tax wedge is 26.6% for a one-earner couple with average earnings with two children. In almost every OECD country, the tax wedge is lower for one-earner couples than for single workers (see chart).

The highest tax wedge for a single worker with average earnings is in Belgium, with 54%. The lowest is in Chile, with just 7%. For one-earner couples with average earnings and two children the highest is France (40%) and the lowest is New Zealand (6.2%).

Taxing Wages provides a comprehensive overview of the effects of tax policies on the incentives on employees and employers with respect to the labour market. However, these indicators, which focus on the structure of income tax systems, do not provide a complete picture of the overall impact of the government sector on people’s welfare. For this, other factors such as indirect taxes (eg. VAT) would have to be taken into account, as would other forms of income, such as from self-employment or capital income, and other tax allowances and cash transfers not considered in Taxing Wages. The effect on welfare of services provided by the state, access to education and health facilities, and the incidence of corporate and other direct taxes on earnings and prices would also have to be considered. Readers can find more data on these aspects by visiting the OECD Tax Database (http://www.oecd.org/tax/tax-policy/tax-database.htm).

Links 

http://www.oecd.org/tax/tax-policy/taxing-wages-20725124.htm




Economic data

GDP growth: +0.7% Q2 2017 year-on-year
Consumer price inflation: 2.2% Aug 2017 annual
Trade: +1.4% exp, +1.7% imp, Q2 2017
Unemployment: 5.8% Aug 2017
Last update: 23 Oct 2017

E-Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :

Twitter feed

Suscribe now

<b>Subscribe now!</b>

To receive your exclusive paper editions delivered to you directly


Online edition
Previous editions

Don't miss

  • The annual OECD Eurasia Week takes place in Almaty, Kazakhstan 23-25 October. Writing in The Astana Times, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría urges Eurasia countries to stay the course on openness and international integration, which has brought prosperity but also disillusionment, notably regarding inequality. The OECD is working with this key region, and Mr Gurría urges Eurasia to focus on human capital and innovation to enhance productivity and people’s well-being. Read more.
  • When someone asks me to describe an ideal girl, in my head, she is a person who is physically and mentally independent, brave to speak her mind, treated with respect just like she treats others, and inspiring to herself and others. But I know that the reality is still so much different. By Alda, 18, on International Day of the Girl. Read more.
  • Globalisation’s many benefits have been unequally shared, and public policy has struggled to keep up with a rapidly-shifting world. The OECD is working alongside governments and international organisations to help improve and harness the gains while tackling the root causes of inequality, and ensuring a level playing field globally. Please watch.
  • Read some of the insightful remarks made at OECD Forum 2017, held on 6-7 June. OECD Forum kick-started events with a focus on inclusive growth, digitalisation, and trust, under the overall theme of Bridging Divides.
  • Checking out the job situation with the OECD scoreboard of labour market performances: do you want to know how your country compares with neighbours and competitors on income levels or employment?
  • Trade is an important point of focus in today’s international economy. This video presents facts and statistics from OECD’s most recent publications on this topic.
  • How do the largest community of British expats living in Spain feel about Brexit? Britons living in Orihuela Costa, Alicante give their views.
  • Brexit is taking up Europe's energy and focus, according to OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría. Watch video.
  • OECD Chief Economist Catherine Mann and former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King discuss the economic merits of a US border adjustment tax and the outlook for US economic growth.
  • The OECD Gender Initiative examines existing barriers to gender equality in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. The gender portal monitors the progress made by governments to promote gender equality in both OECD and non-OECD countries and provides good practices based on analytical tools and reliable data.
  • Interested in a career in Paris at the OECD? The OECD is a major international organisation, with a mission to build better policies for better lives. With our hub based in one of the world's global cities and offices across continents, find out more at www.oecd.org/careers .

Most Popular Articles

OECD Insights Blog

NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors
and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.

All rights reserved. OECD 2017