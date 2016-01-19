What do you think of OECD Observer? Answer our survey in just a couple of minutes and help us improve our service to you.
Modern slavery
This week, troubling accounts of slave auctions in Libya have circulated in the press. Putting a monetary price on human life is wrong. So is devaluing human labour to the point that they work in slave conditions. Global supply chains sometimes allow that to happen because of little or no oversight. Read what OECD’s Chief of Staff and Sherpa to the G20, Gabriela Ramos, writes about modern slavery. Read post here.
