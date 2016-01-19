What do you think of OECD Observer? Answer our survey in just a couple of minutes and help us improve our service to you.
Can green bonds fuel the low-carbon transition?
We know decarbonisation will require a massive shift of investment away from fossil fuel and into such areas as renewable energy, energy efficiency in buildings and industry, electric vehicles and public transport. A key challenge for policy makers is to understand how to make best use of available policy levers to help accelerate this shift towards low-carbon investment. This includes facilitating the financing of low-carbon investment, including financing through equity investment or – on the debt side – through bank loans and bonds. Read post here.
