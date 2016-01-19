What do you think of OECD Observer? Answer our survey in just a couple of minutes and help us improve our service to you.
Climate: Towards a just transition, with no stranded workers and no stranded communities
Ambitious action on climate is an imperative. The G20 leaders have a chance to reinforce the Paris Climate Agreement and raise ambition with concrete measures to ensure significant progress towards net zero economies and reap the benefits of investment now in jobs and economic growth. Read post here.
