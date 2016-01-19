What do you think of OECD Observer? Answer our survey in just a couple of minutes and help us improve our service to you.
Bridging the green investment gap in Latin America: what role for national development finance institutions?
The developing world urgently needs more and better infrastructure. Affordable and accessible water supply systems, electricity grids, power plants and transport networks are critical to reducing poverty and ensuring economic growth. The way new infrastructure is built over the next 10 years will determine if we meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement objectives. Considering the long lifespan of most infrastructure projects, the decisions developing countries make about how they build infrastructure are critical: we can either lock-in carbon intensive and polluting forms of infrastructure, or ‘leap frog’ towards more sustainable pathways. Read post here.
Economic data
|
E-Newsletter
Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :
Twitter feed
Suscribe now
To receive your exclusive paper editions delivered to you directly
Online edition
Previous editions
Follow us