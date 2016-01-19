Climate change: Fresh impetus needed

The message at the UN climate conference in Bonn, in November was clear: further, faster ambition is now needed. On 12 December 2017 all eyes are again on the French capital. The One Planet Summit, called by President Emmanuel Macron, will check progress and ensure everyone is moving forward. Climate change is very real, and as the “One Planet” title of the summit implies, we are all in it together. The content highlighted in this special OECD Observer i-Sheet focuses on some of the tougher challenges where fresh impetus is needed, particularly finance and investment, and points to what policymakers must do to make the energy transition happen.

