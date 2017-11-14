One Planet Summit: Investing in climate, investing in growth through green budgeting and clean energy finance

Angel Gurría

Secretary-General of the OECD

Our response to the climate challenge will define our collective future for generations to come. We must act. We must act swiftly, collectively, and decisively. Some fear that decisive climate action may have a high price tag in economic and social terms. Strong climate action is not a threat to, but instead the very foundation of our economic well-being in the long run. At the OECD we are rolling up our sleeves to make this happen.