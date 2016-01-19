Canada climate policy: The plans look great, now let’s go!

Anthony Cox, Director, and Nathalie Girouard
OECD Environment Directorate

"The markets have moved on, the world has moved on, coal is not coming back," said Catherine McKenna, Environment and Climate Change Minister of Canada when she launched the Powering Past Coal Alliance with the UK and 23 partner countries, states and regions at the COP23 climate conference in Bonn on 16 November 2017.

As one of the OECD’s most energy-intensive economies, Canada is embarking on an ambitious transition to greener energy. After a decade in which environmental policies were driven by its provinces, Canada unveiled the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change in December 2016. In its first-ever collective vision on climate change, the federal government developed the framework with the country’s ten provinces and three territories. It sets a federal benchmark on carbon pricing, a clean fuel standard, and a range of complementary mitigation actions. It builds on the provinces’ and territories’ previous progress, allowing them to keep their different carbon pricing systems, while requiring provinces without carbon pricing to introduce one in 2018.

Canada certainly has its challenges on the climate front. It is the second most carbon-intensive economy in the OECD: for every US$1,000 of GDP generated by the Canadian economy, it emits 369kg of CO2 into the atmosphere. The OECD average is 256kg. The OECD Environmental Performance Review of Canada, which was launched on 19 December 2017, highlights two key reasons for this.

Firstly, Canada has vast fossil fuel resources and uses large amounts of energy to extract and process them. Between 2000 and 2015, oil production increased by 76%, owing mainly to a threefold increase in unconventional production from oil sands in Alberta. Oil production from oil sands emits roughly four times as much greenhouse gas per barrel as conventional crude produced in North America. Oil sands development in Alberta drove a 20% increase in greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas extraction between 2011 and 2014 alone. And projections indicate a 50% increase in Canadian oil production between now and 2040. New pipelines will likely stimulate further production and export capacity. The Environmental Performance Review (EPR) recommends implementing regulations on methane emissions from the oil and gas industry without delay.

The second reason for Canada’s carbon intensity is its transport sector. Canada is the second largest country in the world–so large that it takes five days to drive from Moncton, New Brunswick to Vancouver, British Columbia. The Environmental Performance Reviews points out that Canada generates more road and rail freight transport both per unit of GDP and per capita than almost any other country in the OECD. And while 90% of Canadians are satisfied with the quality of the air and water, only 60% are happy with their public transport systems. The announced measures in the Pan-Canadian Framework will help reduce transport emissions. Higher taxes on fuels and on the purchase of pickup trucks and SUVs would further encourage cleaner forms of transport.

Emissions from transport and the oil sands are growing steadily, eclipsing reductions achieved in other sectors. For example, since 1990, emissions in heavy industries such as iron, steel, and pulp and paper have dropped 23% while the electricity sector shows a 17% cut in emissions. Electricity is now low-carbon in Canada with 60% coming from hydroelectric dams and 17% from nuclear energy. Ontario put an end to coal use in 2014.

The Powering Past Coal announcement follows Ontario’s lead as well as the national pledge under the Pan-Canadian Framework to phase out coal by 2030. What is new is that Canada is taking the international lead on coal, too. A month after COP23, at the One Planet Summit in Paris, Ms McKenna welcomed more members to the Powering Past Coal Alliance.

Canada’s global leadership on climate will be strengthened by domestic follow-through in lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Success requires close monitoring of and co-ordination with provincial climate policies. It will also require efforts to bring the energy and transport sectors into line with Canada’s vision on climate.

References

 Read “Canada needs to speed up efforts to green its energy and transport sectors” in the OECD Newsroom

OECD (2017), OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Canada 2017, OECD Publishing, Paris.

http://oe.cd/epr-canada

Climate Action – Time for ImplementationRemarks by Angel Gurria, Toronto, 1 Nov 2017. Read at http://oe.cd/2ak

OECD (2017), Investing in Climate, Investing in Growth, OECD Publishing, Paris. http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/9789264273528-en

Read “Moving forward on climate: Looking beyond narrow interests” at http://oecdinsights.org/2017/11/10/moving-forward-on-climate/

©OECD Observer No 312, Q4 2017




Economic data

GDP growth: +0.6% Q3 2017 year-on-year
Consumer price inflation: 2.2% Oct 2017 annual
Trade: +4.3% exp, +4.3% imp, Q3 2017
Unemployment: 5.6% Oct 2017
Last update: 22 Dec 2017

E-Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :

Twitter feed

Suscribe now

<b>Subscribe now!</b>

To receive your exclusive paper editions delivered to you directly


Online edition
Previous editions

Don't miss

  • Rousseau
  • Do you trust your government? The OECD’s How's life 2017 report finds that only 38% of people in OECD countries trust their government. How can we improve our old "Social contract?" Read more.
  • Papers show “past coming back to haunt us”: OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria tells Sky News that the so-called "Paradise Papers" show a past coming back to haunt us, but one which is now being dismantled. Please watch the video.
  • When someone asks me to describe an ideal girl, in my head, she is a person who is physically and mentally independent, brave to speak her mind, treated with respect just like she treats others, and inspiring to herself and others. But I know that the reality is still so much different. By Alda, 18, on International Day of the Girl. Read more.
  • Globalisation’s many benefits have been unequally shared, and public policy has struggled to keep up with a rapidly-shifting world. The OECD is working alongside governments and international organisations to help improve and harness the gains while tackling the root causes of inequality, and ensuring a level playing field globally. Please watch.
  • Read some of the insightful remarks made at OECD Forum 2017, held on 6-7 June. OECD Forum kick-started events with a focus on inclusive growth, digitalisation, and trust, under the overall theme of Bridging Divides.
  • Checking out the job situation with the OECD scoreboard of labour market performances: do you want to know how your country compares with neighbours and competitors on income levels or employment?
  • Trade is an important point of focus in today’s international economy. This video presents facts and statistics from OECD’s most recent publications on this topic.
  • The OECD Gender Initiative examines existing barriers to gender equality in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. The gender portal monitors the progress made by governments to promote gender equality in both OECD and non-OECD countries and provides good practices based on analytical tools and reliable data.
  • Interested in a career in Paris at the OECD? The OECD is a major international organisation, with a mission to build better policies for better lives. With our hub based in one of the world's global cities and offices across continents, find out more at www.oecd.org/careers .
  • Visit the OECD Gender Data Portal. Selected indicators shedding light on gender inequalities in education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Most Popular Articles

OECD Insights Blog

NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors
and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.

All rights reserved. OECD 2017