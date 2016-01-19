OECD Observer crossword Q2 2017

With Myles Mellor

Try our OECD Observer Online Crossword, with Myles Mellor.

Across

1 Middle name of the president who would have been 100 this year (2017) Economic ____ is related to suplly and demand 9 Key economic stat 10 European sea, for short 11 Special-interest org., for short 12 Subject that's often tied to tax revenues 15 Pilotless plane, being tested for use in in package deliveries 18 Price 19 Vital quality in a professional doctor 20 Type of chart in Excel 21 Morning time 23 Type of car now being tested to improve road safety, 2 words 27 ___, senor! 28 Gold, corn, coffee or steel for example

Down

Budgetary Stipulations in a contract Precious metal that investors turn to as a safe haven Increasing Time delay Optimistic Fountain, for one 13 Spanish for gold 14 Popular 15 Fizzles out 16 Archeologist's find 17 Listening device 19 Source of solar power 20 Letter ending 22 Soup in a sushi bar 24 Starting word in a champagne 25 Third in a line of kings 26 ___ de Maupassant

©OECD Observer No 310 Q2 2017




Economic data

GDP growth: +0.6% Q3 2017 year-on-year
Consumer price inflation: 2.4% Nov 2017 annual
Trade: +4.3% exp, +4.3% imp, Q3 2017
Unemployment: 5.6% Oct 2017
Last update: 10 Jan 2018

E-Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :

Twitter feed

Suscribe now

<b>Subscribe now!</b>

To receive your exclusive paper editions delivered to you directly


Online edition
Previous editions

Don't miss

  • Rousseau
  • Do you trust your government? The OECD’s How's life 2017 report finds that only 38% of people in OECD countries trust their government. How can we improve our old "Social contract?" Read more.
  • Papers show “past coming back to haunt us”: OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria tells Sky News that the so-called "Paradise Papers" show a past coming back to haunt us, but one which is now being dismantled. Please watch the video.
  • When someone asks me to describe an ideal girl, in my head, she is a person who is physically and mentally independent, brave to speak her mind, treated with respect just like she treats others, and inspiring to herself and others. But I know that the reality is still so much different. By Alda, 18, on International Day of the Girl. Read more.
  • Globalisation’s many benefits have been unequally shared, and public policy has struggled to keep up with a rapidly-shifting world. The OECD is working alongside governments and international organisations to help improve and harness the gains while tackling the root causes of inequality, and ensuring a level playing field globally. Please watch.
  • Read some of the insightful remarks made at OECD Forum 2017, held on 6-7 June. OECD Forum kick-started events with a focus on inclusive growth, digitalisation, and trust, under the overall theme of Bridging Divides.
  • Checking out the job situation with the OECD scoreboard of labour market performances: do you want to know how your country compares with neighbours and competitors on income levels or employment?
  • Trade is an important point of focus in today’s international economy. This video presents facts and statistics from OECD’s most recent publications on this topic.
  • The OECD Gender Initiative examines existing barriers to gender equality in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. The gender portal monitors the progress made by governments to promote gender equality in both OECD and non-OECD countries and provides good practices based on analytical tools and reliable data.
  • Interested in a career in Paris at the OECD? The OECD is a major international organisation, with a mission to build better policies for better lives. With our hub based in one of the world's global cities and offices across continents, find out more at www.oecd.org/careers .
  • Visit the OECD Gender Data Portal. Selected indicators shedding light on gender inequalities in education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Most Popular Articles

OECD Insights Blog

NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors
and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.

All rights reserved. OECD 2018