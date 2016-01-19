OECD Observer crossword Q2 2017

With Myles Mellor

Across

1 Middle name of the president who would have been 100 this year (2017) 7 Economic ____ is related to suplly and demand 9 Key economic stat 10 European sea, for short 11 Special-interest org., for short 12 Subject that's often tied to tax revenues 15 Pilotless plane, being tested for use in in package deliveries 18 Price 19 Vital quality in a professional doctor 20 Type of chart in Excel 21 Morning time 23 Type of car now being tested to improve road safety, 2 words 27 ___, senor! 28 Gold, corn, coffee or steel for example

Down

1 Budgetary 2 Stipulations in a contract 3 Precious metal that investors turn to as a safe haven 4 Increasing 5 Time delay 6 Optimistic 8 Fountain, for one 13 Spanish for gold 14 Popular 15 Fizzles out 16 Archeologist's find 17 Listening device 19 Source of solar power 20 Letter ending 22 Soup in a sushi bar 24 Starting word in a champagne 25 Third in a line of kings 26 ___ de Maupassant

©OECD Observer No 310 Q2 2017