Corruption on show

Balázs Gyimesi, OECD Observer

One of the most popular Netflix series in Brazil right now is The Mechanism. Loosely based on real events, the show is about an ongoing investigation of a corruption scheme involving high-ranking Brazilian politicians and companies. No wonder it’s so successful: 79% of the population in Latin American and Caribbean countries think their government is corrupt.

The public isn’t wrong. Weak law enforcement in state institutions has allowed specific groups to shape public decisions in their favour. This has eroded the democratic process and increased inequalities. And not only has this damaged people’s trust in government but it has also undermined the rule of law, a fundament of good governance and inclusive growth. This is especially a problem in Latin America. Perception of government corruption has not only stayed above the OECD average over the past 10 years, but surpassed that of southeast Asia in 2015. In 2016, Latin Americans’ perception of government corruption was 14 percentage points higher than the OECD average of 65% and 4 percentage points higher than southeast Asia’s 75%.

If Latin America is to make any headway against corruption, authorities need to enforce laws curtailing bribery and illegal political lobbying and financing. Stories of corruption can still excite binge-watchers–just let them be a work of fiction rather than real life.

