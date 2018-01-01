Cover story

A chronology of the crisis told through the covers of the OECD Observer

These covers of the OECD Observer magazine, which followed the crisis as it unfolded, capture the story over 10 years, including the damage it wreaked on people and the exploration of new models, promising better policies for better lives. They offer a handy snapshot to mark the 10th anniversary of the fall of Lehman Bros on 15 September 2008 and the onslaught of what has been widely described as the worst crisis of our lifetimes.

Scroll down and read viewpoints that remain pertinent today, or click on the cover of your choice to read the full issue.

From the financial crisis to the economic downturn Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD Rebalancing the wealth of nations Javier Santiso, Director and Chief Economist of the OECD Development Centre

Making a real recovery happen

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

Development aid: The funding challenge

Jobs are the bottom line of the global crisis

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

Jobs crisis: Policies that work

John P. Martin, OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs

The challenges ahead

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

Is financial stability enough?

William R. White, Chair of the OECD Economic and Development Review Committee

The confidence factor

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

Strengthening recovery, new risks

Pier Carlo Padoan, OECD Chief Economist

Building our future together

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

Better measures for better lives

Tackling inequality

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

Inequality: Why the struggle matters

Ricardo Tejada

New approaches to bring all on board!

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

A new vision of growth and well-being

Pier Carlo Padoan, Chief Economist and Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD

Action for youth

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

It’s all about people

Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Norway

Why reform is the right option

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

What an inclusive recovery needs is more, and better, jobs

Stefano Scarpetta, Director, OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs

Building the conditions of a safer world

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

The economic challenge: Shifting into higher gear and rebuilding the engines of growth

Catherine L. Mann, OECD Chief Economist

2016: The year of implementation

Editorial by Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD

It's a gig, but is it a job?

