The economic recovery and fiscal consolidation measures are stabilising government debt. Nevertheless, rising ageing-related costs pose a longer-term challenge to fiscal sustainability. Recent pension and labour market reforms strengthen public finances, but enhanced work incentives are needed to lift employment further. Efficiency gains are also key to continue providing high-quality public services in a sustainable way.
|GDP growth
|
2015
Current prices EUR billion
|
2018
|
2019
% change, volume (2010 prices)
|
2020
|209.6
|2.8
|1.8
|1.6
