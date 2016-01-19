The promises of digital transformation

This flood of data is transforming value generation, decision-making and production, similarly to how new materials or the advent of combustion engines transformed economies and societies in past eras.
This transformation brings countless opportunities to improve well-being, from health care to education to the environment. The smartphone in your pocket can use AI to detect possible health issues, or speech recognition to offer on-the-spot translation. Camera-carrying robots can inspect the interior of oil pipelines, looking for fissures and averting environmental damage.
Read speech at https://oe.cd/2wJ
More on the OECD Going Digital Summit: http://www.oecd.org/going-digital/summit/
Follow us