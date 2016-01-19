The promises of digital transformation

Angel Gurría

Secretary-General of the OECD

The digital transformation is not new, but the pace of change has quickened, with our hyperconnected societies generating huge volumes of data of all kinds.

This flood of data is transforming value generation, decision-making and production, similarly to how new materials or the advent of combustion engines transformed economies and societies in past eras.

This transformation brings countless opportunities to improve well-being, from health care to education to the environment. The smartphone in your pocket can use AI to detect possible health issues, or speech recognition to offer on-the-spot translation. Camera-carrying robots can inspect the interior of oil pipelines, looking for fissures and averting environmental damage.

