OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone reflects on the risks facing the world economy and the need for international co-operation.

*Disclaimer: Our podcasters may express personal views and opinion, which do not necessarily reflect the official views of the OECD or its member countries.

Your views matter. You can comment on our podcasts by writing to Observer@oecd.org, by Tweeting at @oecdobserver (Twitter) or leaving a comment at www.soundcloud.com/oecd.

©OECD Observer 2019

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.