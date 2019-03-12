50th anniversary symposium of Finland

Angel Gurría

Secretary-General of the OECD

In 1969, when Finland became an OECD member, you were delicately balancing between the West and the East. Finland’s road to prosperity was neither obvious nor predetermined. Per capita income was almost 30% lower than in Sweden.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Finland rapidly caught up with top performers, such as Germany and Sweden in terms of income per capita, with the gap shrinking to less than 10% . But in the early 1990s, the country went through a deep recession: GDP contracted by 10% and the Finnish economy was damaged by a severe banking crisis.

That was a painful period, with the unemployment rate reaching nearly 18% in 1994.

But Finland showed its resilience – its sisu, as the Finns say. The economy rebounded and became increasingly knowledge-based, as illustrated by the global success of Nokia. Finland then joined the European Union in 1995, which supported economic reforms and boosted trade.

When the global financial crisis hit in 2008, Finland’s output per capita had caught up with Germany’s and Sweden’s. However, as in the 1990s, the crisis hit hard. It took 10 years for Finland’s GDP to get back to its pre-crisis level. Economic growth and employment have rebounded over the past three years and optimism has returned. Output expanded at an average annual rate of 2.5% and the employment rate now reaches 72.6%.

Today Finland is a global leader in a range of areas. The country is among the best performers in PISA (OECD Programme for International Student Assessment) and an innovation leader according to the European Innovation Scoreboard.

Finland enjoys one of the lowest levels of income inequality in the OECD, and gender inequality is among the lowest in the world. Environmental policies are ambitious, renewables now make up nearly a third of primary energy supply, far above the 10% OECD average. Finland is also one of the few countries that are integrating the SDGs into its budgeting cycle.

Compared to other OECD countries, the Finns are amongst the most positive towards globalisation, and have some of the highest levels of subjective wellbeing, personal security and environmental quality in the OECD. They are also quick to adapt to the shifts of global economic activity, increasing their presence in Asian markets in recent years (15% of exports in 2018).

Read speech at https://oe.cd/2x8

©OECD Observer March 2019

