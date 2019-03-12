An affordable roof over our heads? Anna Minton discusses

Is housing a basic human right? It should be. And yet, investment and speculation in property often get in the way of housing affordability. This is where governments can make a difference. Anna Minton’s message is that if there’s political will, there’s a way. Anna Minton is a writer, journalist and Reader in Architecture at University of East London. She has written two books, Ground Control and Big Capital: Who is London for?.

*Disclaimer: Our podcasters may express personal views and opinion, which do not necessarily reflect the official views of the OECD or its member countries.

Your views matter. You can comment on our podcasts by writing to Observer@oecd.org, by Tweeting at @oecdobserver (Twitter) or leaving a comment at www.soundcloud.com/oecd.

©OECD Observer 2019

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.