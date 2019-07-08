A day in the life of Shirley, platform driver

From our people-powered "I am the Future of Work" campaign

“My husband said, ‘Hey Shirley, why don’t you consider becoming a driver… you can work your own hours’." After Thanks to smartphones and apps, Shirley revamped her work to suit her life. There are risks, but satisfaction, too. Watch our video.

From I am the Future of Work, the OECD's people-powered campaign, see https://futureofwork.oecd.org/

©OECD Observer July 2019

