A day in the life of Shirley, platform driver

“My husband said, ‘Hey Shirley, why don’t you consider becoming a driver… you can work your own hours’." After Thanks to smartphones and apps, Shirley revamped her work to suit her life. There are risks, but satisfaction, too. Watch our video.
