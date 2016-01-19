Treat the opioid epidemic as a public health crisis

Kate Lancaster

© OECD

The opioid crisis continues to devastate families and communities, especially in North America, but also increasingly in Sweden, Norway, Ireland, and England and Wales. This is in part due to doctors’ over-prescription: in the United States, for example, 240 million opioid prescriptions were dispensed in 2015, nearly one for every adult in the general population. Illegal opioids are also increasingly available.

With greater availability, overdose deaths are rising. In the United States, 399,230 people died from opioid overdose between 1999 and 2017, while in Canada, more than 10,000 people died between January 2016 and September 2018, and in Australia, more than 1,000 people die each year. There’s an economic cost to this human tragedy, too – in the United States, for example, the opioid crisis led to the loss of 12 billion work hours between 1999 and 2015, ultimately costing the country 702 billion in lost real output.

This report looks at the magnitude of the opioid crisis across OECD countries, describing its impact on health care systems, social services, and law enforcement as well as the crisis’ impact on specific groups. Three out of four opioid deaths involve men, while prisoners are far more likely than the general population to abuse opioids. Pregnant women and mentally ill people are also more likely to be at risk.

What needs to be done? The report recommends that opioid use disorders (OUDs) be considered a chronic health condition and primarily addressed as a public health issue. This should guide the design of health policy responses, but also social policy and law enforcement strategies. For example, medication-assisted therapy, complemented with psychosocial support, could be supported both by the health sector and law enforcement, facilitating the connection of low-level offenders with health care. Likewise, health care networks can offer more recovery and reinsertion opportunities to OUD patients by having good communication with employment or housing support services. More closely monitored prescription by doctors and use of alternative chronic pain management options are also key to addressing the crisis.

OECD (2019), Addressing Problematic Opioid Use in OECD Countries, OECD Health Policy Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a18286f0-en.




Economic data

GDP growth: +0.6% Q1 2019 year-on-year
Consumer price inflation: 2.3% May 2019 annual
Trade: +0.4% exp, -1.2% imp, Q1 2019
Unemployment: 5.2% July 2019
Last update: 8 July 2019

E-Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :

Twitter feed

Subscribe now

<b>Subscribe now!</b>

To order your own paper editions,email Observer@OECD.org


Online edition
Previous editions

Don't miss

  • MCM logo
  • The following communiqué and Chair’s statement were issued at the close of the OECD Council Meeting at Ministerial level, this year presided by the Slovak Republic.
  • Food production will suffer some of the most immediate and brutal effects of climate change, with some regions of the world suffering far more than others. Only through unhindered global trade can we ensure that high-quality, nutritious food reaches those who need it most, Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD, and José Graziano da Silva, Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, write in their latest Project Syndicate article. Read the article here.
  • Globalisation will continue and get stronger, and how to harness it is the great challenge, says OECD Secretary-General Gurría on Bloomberg TV. Watch the interview here.
  • OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, in New York City.
  • The new OECD Observer Crossword, with Myles Mellor. Try it online!
  • Listen to the "Robots are coming for our jobs" episode of The Guardian's "Chips with Everything podcast", in which The Guardian’s economics editor, Larry Elliott, and Jeremy Wyatt, a professor of robotics and artificial intelligence at the University of Birmingham, and Jordan Erica Webber, freelance journalist, discuss the findings of the new OECD report "Automation, skills use and training". Listen here.
  • Do we really know the difference between right and wrong? Alison Taylor of BSR and Susan Hawley of Corruption Watch tell us why it matters to play by the rules. Watch the recording of our Facebook live interview here.
  • Has public decision-making been hijacked by a privileged few? Watch the recording of our Facebook live interview with Stav Shaffir, MK (Zionist Union) Chair of the Knesset Committee on Transparency here.
  • Can a nudge help us make more ethical decisions? Watch the recording of our Facebook live interview with Saugatto Datta, managing director at ideas42 here.
  • The fight against tax evasion is gaining further momentum as Barbados, Côte d’Ivoire, Jamaica, Malaysia, Panama and Tunisia signed the BEPS Multilateral Convention on 24 January, bringing the total number of signatories to 78. The Convention strengthens existing tax treaties and reduces opportunities for tax avoidance by multinational enterprises.
  • Globalisation’s many benefits have been unequally shared, and public policy has struggled to keep up with a rapidly-shifting world. The OECD is working alongside governments and international organisations to help improve and harness the gains while tackling the root causes of inequality, and ensuring a level playing field globally. Please watch.
  • Checking out the job situation with the OECD scoreboard of labour market performances: do you want to know how your country compares with neighbours and competitors on income levels or employment?
  • Trade is an important point of focus in today’s international economy. This video presents facts and statistics from OECD’s most recent publications on this topic.
  • The OECD Gender Initiative examines existing barriers to gender equality in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. The gender portal monitors the progress made by governments to promote gender equality in both OECD and non-OECD countries and provides good practices based on analytical tools and reliable data.
  • Interested in a career in Paris at the OECD? The OECD is a major international organisation, with a mission to build better policies for better lives. With our hub based in one of the world's global cities and offices across continents, find out more at www.oecd.org/careers .
  • Visit the OECD Gender Data Portal. Selected indicators shedding light on gender inequalities in education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Most Popular Articles

OECD Insights Blog

NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors
and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.

All rights reserved. OECD 2019