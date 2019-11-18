OECD Environment at a Glance Digital Platform | Climate Change

Environment at a Glance is the OECD's on-line platform for environmental indicators. It gives access to the most recent data through interactive graphics and provides key messages on major environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity, water resources, air quality, circular economy and ocean. The indicators shown provide a tool to track environmental performance and progress towards sustainable development.

In this video, Sarah Miet of the OECD Environment Directorate presents recent trends on climate change in OECD countries. Interact with the data at http://oe.cd/env-glance.




Economic data

GDP growth: +0.5% Q2 2019 year-on-year
Consumer price inflation: 1.6% September 2019 annual
Trade: -1.9% exp, -0.9% imp, Q2 2019
Unemployment: 5.2% September 2019
Last update: 18 November 2019

OECD Observer Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :

Twitter feed

Subscribe now

<b>Subscribe now!</b>

Have the OECD Observer delivered
to your door



Edition Q2 2019

Previous editions

Don't miss

Most Popular Articles

NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors
and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.

All rights reserved. OECD 2019