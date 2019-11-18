OECD Environment at a Glance Digital Platform | Climate Change

Environment at a Glance is the OECD's on-line platform for environmental indicators. It gives access to the most recent data through interactive graphics and provides key messages on major environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity, water resources, air quality, circular economy and ocean. The indicators shown provide a tool to track environmental performance and progress towards sustainable development.

In this video, Sarah Miet of the OECD Environment Directorate presents recent trends on climate change in OECD countries. Interact with the data at http://oe.cd/env-glance.

