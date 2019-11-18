These 25 climate actions can change our lives for the better

OECD Environment

Climate change affects lives and livelihoods everywhere. We can and must act now to tackle climate change and make a better world for our children. We have the knowledge, the tools and the financial resources. Now our countries must deliver on commitments. Here are 25 climate actions to get us on track by 2025.

Check out the website now: http://www.oecd.org/stories/climate-25-actions/




Economic data

GDP growth: +0.5% Q2 2019 year-on-year
Consumer price inflation: 1.6% September 2019 annual
Trade: -1.9% exp, -0.9% imp, Q2 2019
Unemployment: 5.2% September 2019
Last update: 18 November 2019

