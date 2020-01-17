Can Big Tech play fair? I Casper Klynge I OECD Podcasts

In an ideal market economy, there are lots of companies that are roughly the same size, and they compete against each other. Because there's lots of companies, they hire a lot of people. And consumers get a lot of choice and lower prices. In today's digital economy, however, there are a cluster of extremely powerful tech companies, and there is evidence that competition is not what it should be. Casper Klynge, Denmark's and the world's first tech ambassador, explains.
Migration and integration: are your policies adapted for the future? Follow our Policy Forum and Ministerial Meeting 16-17 January 2020.
