Culture for local development

Culture and art can be such powerful drivers of local development, particularly in today’s digital world. At this first-ever OECD Conference on Culture and Local Development in Venice, Italy, people from every continent explore the cutting-edge cultural policies that can lift local economies, create jobs, and promote well-being and social cohesion.

For their insights, watch our inspiring 5-minute OECD Video set in Venice, and nearby Marghera and Mestre. For more information, visit: https://oe.cd/culture

Our thanks to the Metropolitan City of Venice; Fondazione di Venezia; M9 Museum; Venezia Heritage Tower business & cultural centre; and Transport Service Pesce

Economic data

GDP growth: +0.3% Q3 2019
Consumer price inflation: 1.8 % Nov 2019 annual
Trade (G20): -0.7% exp, -0.9% imp, Q3 2019
Unemployment: 5.1% November 2019
Last update: 15 January 2020

