Health: Trends in international migration of doctors, nurses and medical students

The OECD advises countries on how to meet future demand for health professionals and how to manage the supply of health workers. This report describes recent trends in the international migration of doctors and nurses in OECD countries.

Visit http://www.oecd.org/health/recent-trends-in-international-migration-of-doctors-nurses-and-medical-students-5571ef48-en.htm




Economic data

GDP growth: +0.2% Q4 2019
Consumer price inflation: 2.3% January 2020
Trade (G20): -0.1% exp, -1.3% imp, Q4 2019
Unemployment: 5.1% January 2020
Last update: 11 March 2020

