LIVE: Economic Outlook Press Conference

youtube.com/oecd 10 am CET (9 am London, 7pm in Tokyo)

Don’t miss our latest Economic Outlook launch, Wednesday, 10 June Paris time, here: How has COVID-19 affected prospects for the world economy? What is the outlook for jobs, and the economic forecast for your country? What policies are needed now? OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría and Chief Economist Laurence Boone will present. If not showing, click this URL address: https://youtu.be/IV4MR-VxTkI ©OECD June 2020