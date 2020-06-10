LIVE: Economic Outlook Press Conference
youtube.com/oecd 10 am CET (9 am London, 7pm in Tokyo)
Don’t miss our latest Economic Outlook launch, Wednesday, 10 June Paris time, here: How has COVID-19 affected prospects for the world economy? What is the outlook for jobs, and the economic forecast for your country? What policies are needed now? OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría and Chief Economist Laurence Boone will present. If not showing, click this URL address: https://youtu.be/IV4MR-VxTkI ©OECD June 2020
Economic data
|
OECD Observer Newsletter
Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the OECD by signing up for our e-newsletter :
Twitter feed
Digital Editions
Download the latest OECD Observers
Japan, Korea, Finland & more: Country spotlights
Don't miss
-
-
The nuts & bolts of innovating:
Jamie Hyneman of Mythbusters
-
The global tax rules are changing:
Pascal Saint-Amans, OECD tax chief
-
-
-
-
Need a brainteaser?
Try the latest Observer Crossword Puzzle
-
-
Interested in a career in Paris at the OECD?
The OECD is a major international organisation, with a mission to build better policies for better lives. With our hub based in one of the world's global cities and offices across continents. Find out more:
- How do you measure a Better Life? The OECD has an interactive tool to evaluate well-being. Be a part of it. Create and share your Better Life Index.
Most Popular Articles
NOTE: All signed articles in the OECD Observer express the opinions of the authors
and do not necessarily represent the official views of OECD member countries.
All rights reserved. OECD 2020
Follow us