LIVE: Economic Outlook Press Conference

youtube.com/oecd 10 am CET (9 am London, 7pm in Tokyo)

Don’t miss our latest Economic Outlook launch, Wednesday, 10 June Paris time, here: How has COVID-19 affected prospects for the world economy? What is the outlook for jobs, and the economic forecast for your country? What policies are needed now? OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría and Chief Economist Laurence Boone will present. If not showing, click this URL address: https://youtu.be/IV4MR-VxTkI ©OECD June 2020




Economic data

GDP growth: -1.8% Q1 2020/Q4 2019
Consumer price inflation: 0.9% Apr 2020 annual
Trade (G20): -4.3% exp, -3.9% imp, Q1 2020/Q4 2019
Unemployment: 8.4% Apr 2020
Last update: 10 June 2020

