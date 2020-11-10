Closing down

See also
Happy Birthday at 20. Or is that 80?
https://oecdobserver.org/news/fullstory.php/aid/6298/
©December 2020
The websites www.oecdobserver.org and www.observateurocde.org are due to close shortly, end 2020 or early 2021. The plan is to move all individual articles and most other content that have been published on this website since it was launched in August 1999 to OECD iLibrary. We hope you continue to use the content via iLibrary.Enquiries to observer@oecd.org. Thank you very much to our millions of readers over the years for visiting this site and for your interest in OECD Observer; we hope what you found and read was informative, interesting and useful to you. Thank you to all our OECD and guest contributors, illustrators, photographers, cartoonists, crossword writers, editors, proofers, graphic designers, uploaders, advertisers and everyone who has helped this website pull in well over a million visitors a year at its peak. And last but not least, our thanks to Pressflex, the webhost company, whose novel idea to host the OECD Observer as a separate entity to enable faster publishing and ring-fenced promotion on behalf of the organisation--even before blogs--was simply revolutionary in 1999. We wish Pressflex every success at the cutting edge of digital publishing. The OECD Observer, which was founded in 1962, will continue of course, and we will keep you posted on developments. Keep up at @oecd and on Facebook. Rory J.Clarke, Editor-in-Chief
